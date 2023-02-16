Who Was Brenden Wetzel? Lincoln Way West High School Student Brenden Wetzel Killed In Accident

According to recent reports, a Lincoln Way West High School student who has been identified as Brenden Wetzel sadly passed away after involving in a tragic accident. Yes, the beautiful soul and a bright student of the high school were killed in a tragic accident while on his way to school. It is hardened to believe that Brenden Wetzel is no more between us. Since the news of Brenden Wetzel went viral on social media, many people including his school officials and friends are paying tribute to him and giving their deep condolences to the family members who are going through a difficult time.

One of the posts on Facebook reads,” Our Nephew Brenden Wetzel was involved in a traumatic accident on Friday that has left him in critical condition. He has a very long road to recovery but we are very grateful that he survived. Please help if you can, say prayers or share this post”. Brenden’s death was a huge loss for the entire family who can just remember their beloved family member as a beautiful soul. After the incident took place, he was badly injured and taken to the hospital where he took his last breath.

Who Was Brenden Wetzel?

According to the updates, the cause behind this accident is still unclear but police is trying to identify the matter behind this unexpected incident. As everyone knows that Brenden was driving to school and at that time, he lost control on his car and crashed into another moving vehicle. He suffered critical injuries from the crash and was taken to the nearby hospital. Now, Brenden’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to collect some donations for his medical care and other expenses incurred during this difficult time.

Brenden Wetzel’s accident took place on February 10, 2023. Since the news of his death was announced officially, his schoolmates and other people are paying their deep condolences to his family members who are going through a difficult time. It is hard to believe that he has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. Brenden was a bright student and a beloved family member who just lost his life in a tragic accident. The family didn’t announce the funeral and obituary arrangements yet but we are trying to collect more details asap as the family is in deep shock. Keep remembered Brenden Wetzel in your thoughts and prayers.