Who Was Brian McDermott? Former Basketball Coach Brian McDermott Passed Away

Here we are sharing a piece of saddened and shocking news with you that Brian McDermott has passed away. He was a longtime and retired coach of the men’s basketball team who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Thursday afternoon when he was 67 years old. It is very painful news for the basketball community as they lost one of the best players. Now many people are searching for Brian McDermott’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Brian McDermott was a former Men’s basketball team Coach at Southern Oregon. He completed his tenure at SOU with a record of 410-352 and seven of the team’s nine all-time arrivals in the national game. He was one of the implants part of the team an all-time leader in achievements and a four-time conference or district coach of the year. The Raiders ended 204-98 during his final 10 seasons which included the shortened spring 2021 season that ended up being his final. In 1996 Before entering SOU he played for Dakota State University. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Brian McDermott?

Brian McDermott is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 67 in his Talent home on Thursday. Since his passing news come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he had a cancer diagnosis. Following a cancer diagnosis before the Raiders’ 2021–22 season. But currently, his exact cause of death has been not disclosed. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

McDermott was the longest-working head coach in the history of any sport at Southern Oregon University and he guided the Raider men's basketball team for more than 26 years. He is survived by his family. Since his passing news has come on the internet many are very saddened by his sudden death. Now many people are expressing their deep condolences to him and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms.