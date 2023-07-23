Who Was Brian Taber? Former Australia Wicketkeeper Brian Taber Dies at 83

The news of another death is coming out, about which we will give you all the information from this article. Brian Taber’s cause of death, obituary, and funeral will fully be explored in this report following his death. Brain Taber was an Australian cricketer who played in 16 Test matches as a wicketkeeper from 1966 to 1970. He represented New South Wales in the domestic cricket. With a lifetime batting average of 18:01, a top test score of 48, and a top first-class score of 109, Taber participated in 129 first-class games. In this article, we will talk about the recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

In 1974, he gave up playing first-class cricket. As a coach and administrator for the New South Wales and national Under 19 teams, he continued to be active in cricket. Taber gets honored with the best player trophy at the national Under 19 championships. The cause of the death of Brain Taber has not been fully established. A flurry of tributes has already erupted on social media to mourn him. Cricket NSW paid tribute to Taber, labeling him as one of Australia's greatest-ever keepers.

Who Was Brian Taber?

We are deeply saddened by Brain's passing and enormously grateful for his significant contribution to Australian Cricket, said Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.

Many people expressed their profound sympathies to his family and expressed how much they loved him. The family is requesting privacy during this time of grief.