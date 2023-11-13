Who Was Bruce Harschnitz? Ontario Provincial Police Sergeant Dies in Pedestrian

Recently, a tragic accident incident occurred on White Swan Road in Brant County, and Auxiliary Staff Sergeant Bruce Harschnitz lost his life. Yes, you heard right he is no more and the news of his death is making headlines on the news or internet sites. He fatally passed away in this incident and it marked the conclusion of Bruce’s dedicated service as an auxiliary staff sergeant. His death is heartbreaking news for his family, friends, loved ones, and community members. Let us know all the details about this incident and we will try to cover every single piece of information related to Bruce’s death.

According to the reports and sources, this incident occurred at around 06:00 am on Wednesday 8 November 2023 when Bruce was tragically struck by a car while walking on White Swan Road in Brant County. His sudden death left a void among his family members, loved ones, and those who knew him closely. He was fatally struck by a car while walking on White Swan Road in Brant County. He was 61 years old at the time of his death but the exact circumstances surrounding his death is not disclosed yet. Much information is left to share about him, so keep reading.

Who Was Bruce Harschnitz?

His journey in auxiliary policing began with the Paris Police Department Auxiliary when he transferred to the Brent County OPP Auxiliary Unit following the integration of the Paris Police Service with the OPP in 1998. During his years in law enforcement, Bruce demonstrated unwavering commitment and dedication. public service. He was not only law enforcement but he was also celebrated for his deep passion for nature. His connection with the natural world began 45 years ago when, while still in high school, he embarked on a summer job in the Dundas Valley. His family members will always feel his absence and miss him with their deep hearts.

Brue was involved in a tragic accident on 8 November but the confirmed date of his death is not revealed. The details of his death are limited and we have mentioned all the information above in this article. It is confirmed he passed away at the age of 61 but the date is not revealed. This crash incident occurred on Wednesday but the exact details are not released publicly. We are continuing to gather more details and we will update our article after getting more information.