Who Was Bruce Lamb? Celebrated Police Dog Handler Bruce Lamb Dies, Obituary

In this article, we are going to talk about Bruce Lamb. We feel sad to share that he is no more between us. People have very eager to know how he died. This news is going viral on the social media platform and getting a lot of attention. He was a well-known New Zealand police officer. It is very sad and heartbreaking news that he passed away. Now, people want to know the cause of his death. Was he suffering from any serious illness? This news is circulating on the internet. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news, continue with this page until the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, a well-known Police officer from New Zealand is no more. As per reports, he was a police officer in New Zealand. He joined this field when he was 18 in 1978. He also worked in a dog unit almost 35 years old. Bruce Lamb owned a total of seven dogs. Some of the dogs are serving in AOS. But, Bruce Lamb’s death news broke everyone’s heart. Further, he was attacked in 2010 and the bullet was hot in the jaw and knocked to the ground. He even got various government awards for his excellent job performance.

Who Was Bruce Lamb?

As per reports, the two police officers entered the bedroom of the Christopher Smiths and were found with narcotics. During this raid, smith was shot on both police officers in which was Lamb who died. But, on the spot the Lamb’s dog leaped forward when the Smith was shooting. That was a very fatal incident. But it is sad to share that the Lamb’s dog died on the spot. That dog was one of the most skilled and experienced dogs to fight with gangsters. The dog even got PDSA Gold Metal.

If you are searching for how he died so let us tell you that he died when he was hunting with pals. He passed away on May 24, 2023. This is a very tough time for his family. The last rites information is not revealed yet by his family maybe his family wants privacy this time. He was only 63 years old. he died on Tuesday night. He was printed in the Ashburton Lakes region when he died. He served in this police position for the past 45 years. Many people and police officers are paying tribute to the late Bruce Lamb. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.