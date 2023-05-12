Who Was Bryan C. Barfield? Firefighter Bryan C. Barfield Passed Away, Obituary

In this article, we will find out the story behind this case. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about him and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about him. Come let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article.

Firefighter Brian C. Barfield of the Charlotte Fire Department passed away on May 11, 2023. Let us see how the firefighter died and the cause of his death in detail. Charlotte Firefighter Bryan C. Barfield passed away on May 11, 2023. This sad news was announced by the Charlotte Firefighter Department (CFD) on its social media post. The statement reads, “With deep sadness, the officers and members of the Charlotte Fire Department announce the death of Charlotte Firefighter Bryan C. Barfield, who passed away this afternoon, May 11, 2023. Please keep the family, friends, and department members in your thoughts and prayers.”

Who Was Bryan C. Barfield?

Firefighter Brian Carlton Barfield was a loyal public servant and full-time firefighter with the Charlotte Fire Department. He graduated from the recruiting class of 87. He joined Charlotte Fire on October 31, 2011. On April 28, 2012, he was initially assigned to Firehouse 38. Bryan Carlton Barfield was recently affected by a stroke, however, he returned to the job afterward. Unfortunately, he suffered a medical condition at home and passed away on May 11, 2023. His friends and family members have paid their heartfelt condolences on social media. His family will later announce the funeral arrangements for Bryan. Our thoughts are with Bryan’s family during this difficult time. Tributes flooded social media after the demise news of Bryan broke out.

When this incident happened, people were shocked. No one thought that he would leave this world like this. It is very difficult for his loved ones to bear that he is no more. His family members are very sad and going through a tough time. This is a very shocking time for everyone. We have shared all the details about the news, which we have fetched from other sources. If we get any further details we will tell you first at the same site. If you have any specific questions or information you would like to know, please let us know and we will do our best to assist you. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.