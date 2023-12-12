CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Who Was Bulelwa Mkutukana? Renowned South African Singer, Passed Away at 35

by Bhawna Yadav

We are announcing the passing of Bulelwa Mkutukana. The recent viral news is coming that a very well-known and popular South African personality Bulelwa Mkutukana is no more. The music industry is shocked after learning about her sudden demise. Currently, netizens hit the search engine regarding her cause of death. As we know Bulelwa Mkutukana was a popular South African singer-songwriter. The musician Bulelwa Mkutukana passed away at the age of 36. Before her passing, she celebrated her 36th birthday on November 9, 2023. The people are coming on the internet and searching for her cause of death. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news go through the page and read the full article. Let’s delve into this in detail.

Who Was Bulelwa Mkutukana

According to the sources, the South African personality Bulelwa Mkutukana tragically passed away on December 11, 2023, at the age of 36. The South African singer and songwriter Bulelwa Mkutukana was mostly known by her stage name Zahara. After signing a record partnership with TS Records, Bulelwa Mkutukana’s debut album, Loliwe(2011). She was a beloved native of East London, South Africa. The singer Bulelwa Mkutukana was born on November 9, 1987. Further, she was 36 years old at the time of her passing. She created a significant place in the world of the music world. Keep reading, keep following.

Who Was Bulelwa Mkutukana?

The music world is mourning a talented and hard-working artist. At the end of 2023, she became the most celebrated musician. She had the power to attract the attention of the audience with her melody voice. Her heartfelt and meaningful lyrics touched many people’s lives. Moreover, she was honored with many awards for her excellent performance. If you are searching for her cause of death let us inform you that Bulelwa Mkutukana died due to a liver disease at the age of 36. Scroll down the page.

As we earlier mentioned the South African personality Bulelwa Mkutukana was battling with liver disease. She took her last breath in a hospital in Johannesburg on December 11, 2023.  Further, She was honored with the “Best Female Artist” and “Album of the Year” on May 1, 2012, at the annual South African Music Awards. The passing news of Bulelwa Mkutukana was announced by her family through social media. Bulelwa Mkutukana’s loved ones are dealing with a difficult time after her unexpected passing. She will; greatly missed by her family, friends, and her fans. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.

