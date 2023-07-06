Who Was C. Ashley Brown-Lawrence? Amazing Singer Who Lived in Gautier, Mississippi

Here we are sharing saddened and shocking news with you that C. Ashley Brown-Lawrence has passed away. She was one of the best singers who is no more among her close ones and took her last breath at a young age. Since her passing news has come on the internet, many people are very saddened as no one thought she would lose her life like this. Now many people are very curious to know about her and how did she die. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

C. Ashley Brown-Lawrence was a very amazing singer who lived in Gautier, Mississippi. She completed her education at Moss Point High School. She was a very talented person who made her career by herself and achieved huge success due to her best work. At Lighthouse Church she was the choir director and praise and worship leader. She started her career at a very young age and earned huge respect in the music community. She was a beloved person in the family. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was C. Ashley Brown-Lawrence?

Adored vocalist C. Ashley Brown-Lawrence is no more among her close ones and took her last breath at a young age. Her sudden demise news has been confirmed by her father, Bishop John Eric Brown on Facebook. Since her demise news has come on the internet lots of people have been very saddened and are very curious to know about her cause of death. On the basis of the report, she passed away after an illness. But her exact cause of death has been not disclosed yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Ashley was a wonderful lady, friend, niece, cousin, aunt, sister, and daughter. She was a married woman and his husband’s name is Regi C Lawrence. She was a dedicated person and she will be always missed by her family, friends, and well-wishers. Since her passing news went out many people are broken as no one had imagined that she will leave the world like this. Now many have expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. May C Ashley Brown Lawrence’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.