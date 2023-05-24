Who Was Caleb Conley? Suspect Arrested in Shooting Death of Scott County Deputy

Recently shocking incident news has come internet that the man who allegedly shot and dead Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley on Monday has been facing trial at the Fayette County Detention Center. Recently this news has come on the internet as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Lots of people are searching for this news on the internet as this news left many questions in people’s minds. Now people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to the police report, the suspect is identified as 45 years old Steven Sheangshang who has been charged with and killing of a police officer, wanted endangerment, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, evading police, three counts of burglary, two counts of burglary, two counts of possessing a handgun as an accused felon and proof tampering. Currently, this news has been gaining huge attention from the people as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Caleb Conley?

Reportedly, 35 years old Conley passed away after being shot during a traffic stop on I-75 around 5 p.m. As the deputy was approaching his car, Shengshang fired the gun. The shooter fled the scene and made his way to a house where he pointed a gun at the householder and stole a van, which he drove to Lexington. About an hour following Conley was shot, police officers in Lexington were sent to a shooting on Georgetown Road and discovered a man victim who stated another man shot him and stole his vehicle. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Police stated they used a license plate reader system, traffic cameras, and other information to locate the stolen vehicle and then discovered the suspect at a nearby house. They also found a gun in the trash can. Sheangshang was named Bluegrass Crime Stoppers wanted man of the week on May 18. Here we have shared all the information about the news and currently investigation of the case is ongoing if we will get any information then we will update you soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.