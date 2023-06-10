Who Was Camilla Ah Kin? Renowned Activist and Performer Camilla Ah Kin Passed Away at 58

Camilla Ah Kin is no more and her death news is making the headlines of the news channels. She was a Renowned Activist and Performer. It is shared that she died at the age of 58 years and now her death news is continuously circulating on various social media pages. Her death news is shocking and heartbreaking news for her family members, friends, and loved ones who are now mourning for her demise. Many questions are arriving the people’s minds related to her death, so we made an article sharing the entire details related to her death such as what happened to her, the cause of her death, and more.

As per the exclusive sources and reports, her death news was announced on Twitter this weekend and her passing news was confirmed by the Media, Entertainment, and Arts Alliance (MEAA). She was suffering from a long illness and died from her illness. She died at about 08:00 pm on Friday 9 June 2023 in Sydney and she was 58 years old at the time of her death. It is shared that she died from a valiant fight against stage four cancer. There is not much information is coming out related to her death.

Who Was Camilla Ah Kin?

Camilla Ah Kin was an Australian actress and she was most popular for her work on Holding the Man, Ali & the Ball and Going Home, and most recently Channel 9 Comedy series Here Come the Habibs. She gave her best performance in the films and won the heart of the people. She also worked as a director, teacher, mentor, panelist, policy innovator, and a highly-skilled actor, during her life career. She had given 30 years of her life in the performing arts and she was awarded a MEAA Gold Honour Badge.

She was a hugely loving, passionate, and talented artist. Her family members, friends, and loved ones will always remember her. She completed her education at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts and she works as a performer in the theatre, film, and TV in 1972. Social media is full of tributes for his death and many people are also expressing thier sadness for her decease. The information about her funeral and final rites has not been shared yet and we will update you soon.