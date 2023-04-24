Who Was Candice Coleman? Former News 6 Reporter Candice Coleman Passed Away, Obituary

Today we are sharing the saddening news of the sudden demise of Candice Coleman who was working as a reporter for News4JAX. News4JAX is the most trusted source for local news in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, United States. The news of the passing away of Candice Coleman is viral on the internet. People are in wholehearted grief and posting condolences on various social media platforms. Candice Coleman left the world on Sunday in the early morning. She was 52 years old. The family and friends are shattered by the death of Candice Coleman. Go through the whole article to know more about Candice Coleman on the next page.

Former News4JAX reporter Candice Coleman passed away early on Sunday, April, 23. She took her last breath in the early morning. It has been reported that she was battling cancer. Candice Coleman’s death has left the News4JAX community inconsolable. As to her colleagues, She was a strong personality and was never afraid of challenges in her life. Many people must be curious to know Candice Coleman’s cause of death in light of the recent news. She was a remarkable person and had a friendly personality. Scroll down to know more about her.

Who Was Candice Coleman?

Candice Coleman was a reporter for News4JAX for two years. Coleman worked at Channel 4 from 1999 to 2000. Then she moved to Orlando-based sister station, WKMG. She was a good writer and was working in Public Relations at present. In her last moments, Keith Petrofsky, her fiancé, stood by her side. Her son Logan and her closest friend, Nesia Campbell accompanied her throughout the week. The loved ones are sharing their sentiments and keeping her in their prayers.Once she shared her courageous on-air moments with the station such as when she went on a nuclear submarine.

The family revealed the news of her passing away on Facebook and also unveiled that she was battling cancer for the past few times. The details of Coleman's funeral have not been released. The family has appealed for privacy. Many people expressed their profound sympathies to her family and expressed how much they loved her on many social media posts. She remained a wonderful reporter as per News4JAX. The friends recall her as a very sensitive soul, deeply spiritual, loving, and caring. They are sending their heartfelt condolences to the family and tributes for the departed soul. We also send our deepfelt thoughts of bliss for her.