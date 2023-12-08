Who Was Carlton Thompson? What Happened to Gamecock Superfans? Family

It is coming out that Carlton Thompson passed away recently and the news of his death. He was well-known as a superfan of the University of South Carolina Gamecocks and he has so many fans who are mourning his demise. He was a beloved superfan mostly known as the Super Fan of Gamecocks. The news of his death is making headlines on the internet and creating a buzz among the people. It is attracting the interest of many and has become a topic of discussion. Various questions have been raised related to this heartbreaking incident, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information related to his demise.

His death news was officially announced and confirmed by the university and the community also shared a heartfelt message for her demise. At present, the details and the exact circumstances surrounding her death are uncovered. There is no other information has been shared nor have any verified sites claimed the cause of his demise. On the other side, many sites are flowing on the internet that describe the information regarding his passing but it is not officially cleared. Swipe up this article and continue your reading to know more about herself.

Who Was Carlton Thompson?

Further, the details of his personal life are limited but our sources have deeply searched and gathered some details. His real name was Carlton Thompson but he was mostly known as ‘Gamecock Jesus’. His death shocked South Carolina athletics and its fans. His absence will be always felt by his loved ones and he will be missed deeply by them with their pure heart. His passing is a great loss for the community. Many are expressing their sorrow for his demise and several questions are still unanswered. Scroll down to learn some other details linked to this topic.

Reportedly, two more individuals are also getting attention due to Carlton's death. Bill Golding was also the Gamecocks' Super Fan and it is another significant loss to the community. He was a constant figure at games, his enthusiasm and love for the Gamecocks never waned. The other was the 'The Hat Lady' Sudie Love, she was the most beloved Gamecock fan and she had a great passion for the team that was unmatched. All the trio were the Gamerock Superfan and presently, Carlton's demise is making headlines on the internet sites. The exact is not clear currently, we will update you soon.