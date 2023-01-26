Who Was Carrie Yerty? Briarcrest Volleyball Coach Carrie Yerty Dies After Battle With Cancer

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous volleyball coach Carrie Yerty has passed away reportedly. She won four state championships. She is no longer among her close ones and she took her last breath on Tuesday. Recently the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media platforms. It is very shocking news for the sports community and they have been mourning her death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s start the article.

Carrie Yerty was a very famous volleyball coach who won four state championships with Briarcrast volleyball and also coached at Memphis. In 2016 she entered Briarcrest and served as an assistant coach for two seasons. When she took over the volleyball program in 2018, she saw instant success, leading the Saints to a 40-2 record and state championship. After that She became the only Briarcrest coach to three-peat, winning state titles in 2019 and 2020. She was a very successful lady who won lots of achievements in her career. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Who Was Carrie Yerty?

According to the report, the former Uof M and Briarcrest high school volleyball coach Carrie Yerty is no more among us. She took her last breath on 24 January 2023, Tuesday. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very curious to know about his cause of death. So as per the report, Carrie Yerty’s cause of death was cancer. She had been battling cancer for a long time since 2016. Her passing news has been confirmed by John Varlas on social media. You are on the right page for more information, so please read the complete article.

Since her passing news has come on the internet it went viral on many social networking sites. Her passing news left her family, friends and well-wisher. Now many people are very curious to know about his funeral ceremony information but currently, there is not much information about the news if we will get any information then we will update you soon. Since his passing news went out many people have been expressing their deep condolences to her family and paying a tribute to her family. May her soul rest in peace Carrie Yerty.