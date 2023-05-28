Who Was Carsyn Seaweed? 15-year-old Teen Found Dead, Missing B.C. Teen Case 2023

In this article, we are going to share a piece of news that has come out. The missing B.C. teen has already been found, but the sad news is she is no more. Let’s get to know more about her. Carsyn Seaweed was a 15-year-old lady from Duncan, B.C. The young lady was close to her family member and was loved by many. Seaweed is currently in the limelight as everyone is showing support for her family as they are mourning the death of their beloved daughter. Furthermore, Crasyn’s name first came into the media when the news of her missing was shared on May 14. Recently, she has been found, but the sad news of her passing has created huge concern for the public.

Who Was Carsyn Seaweed?

The recent missing case update of B.C. Teen shows that Carsyn Seaweed is no more. Reportedly, she went missing on May 14, 2023, while attending a local soccer tournament with her mother, Marie Seaweed. Reportedly, Seaweed told her mother she was prepared to take the bus home to Mill Bay but called Marie about 25 minutes later, saying she had changed her mind and would stay in town. After that, Marie reported she became concerned when her daughter stopped answering her phone that afternoon, and her phone battery died. Carsyn Seaweed was found alive but weak on May 15, 2023, and later she passed away. Carsyn Seaweed’s death has left everyone shocked as the 15-year-old lady passed away in mysterious circumstances. As of now, the obituary has not been released as the investigation process is going on.

The 15-year-old teen was found in the 5300 block of the Trans Canada Highway on May 15. When she was discovered, Seaweed was alive but weak. Shortly after that, Ambulance services were called, but she wasn't able to survive. Her mother has come forward and talked about her daughter's suspicious death. People are feeling very sad for Carsyn and her family.