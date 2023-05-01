Who Was Chaitanya? Telugu Choreographer Chaitanya Dies By Suicide, Family

Today we are going to share very huge news that is coming from Telugu. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about him and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about him. Follow us till the end to know all the information about him. Keep reading to know all the matters related to this case. Let’s go to find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article.

This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. Chaitanya was a popular figure on the Telugu dance show Dhee. He reportedly died by suicide in Nellore on April 30, leaving behind an emotional video. Dance choreographer Chaitanya was seen in the popular Telugu dance show Dhi. On April 30, he put out an emotional video message and apparently committed suicide in Nellore. News reports stated that Chaitanya had taken loans and since he could not repay them, was feeling the burden of financial commitments.

Who Was Chaitanya?

In Chaitanya’s last video message, before he committed suicide at the Nellore Club, he reportedly said, “My mom, dad, and sister took good care of me without causing me any problems. I apologize to all my friends.” I upset many people, and I apologize to everyone. I lost my goodness in money matters. One should not only be able to take the loan but also have the ability to repay it. But I couldn’t do it. Presently I am in Nellore and this is my last day. I can’t bear the problems with my loans.”

The video has gone viral on social media and fans are expressing their condolences. Many fans said that suicide is not a solution to life’s problems.

Chaitanya was in his 30s and was a popular personality in dance shows. Fans are very sad after hearing this news. People are paying tribute to him and sending prayers to him so that he may rest in peace.