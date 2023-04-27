Who Was Chandan Ram Dass? Uttarakhand Minister Chandan Ram Dass Passed Away at 65

The breaking news coming from Uttarakhand is that the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand dies at the age of 65. We feel sad to share the news that Uttarakhand minister Chandan Ram Dass is no more between us. This news circulating on the internet. This news is gaining attention on the web. After his death, there are many questions are raised. People are very curious to know how he died. What was the cause of his death? It is very sad to hear that Chandan Ram Dass dies at 65. If you want to know more in detail, so read the full article till the end.

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Chandan Ram Dass died at the age of 65. According to the police reports, Chandan Ram Dass died at the state’s Bageshwar hospital. On Wednesday he died at the state’s of Bageshwar. His demise news was confirmed by police authorities. After his death, the Indian government also announced a 3-day mourning. According to the sources, he was admitted to the ICU. Prime Minister of India also shares his emotions after Chandan Ram Dass’s death. On his Twitter account the Prime Minister of India Narender Modi wrote that ” Pained by the passing away of Minister in the Uttrakhand Government, Shri Chandan Ram Dass Ji. Further, he said, He made a noteworthy contribution to the development of Uttarakhand and served the people with great diligence. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti”.

Who Was Chandan Ram Dass?

If we talk about Chandan Ram Dass’s life story and about his career, he was born in 1957. He was an Indian Politician of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Moreover, he was a member of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly from the Bageshwar constituency in the Bageshwar district from 2007. He was a transport minister in Uttarakhand. This is a very tough time for everyone in Uttarakhand. According to the reports, the district will close for one day where the funeral will take place.

The government directive announced that all offices will be closed for a full day. This is decided in honor of Chandan Ram Dass’s demise on Wednesday. Many people, politicians, and also even celebrities are paying tribute to Chandan Ram Dass. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh also shares his emotions. He said “I am shocked to learn the news of my senior colleague in my cabinet Chandan Ram Dass’s sudden death. Also, he said that” It’s a loss that politics and social services will never recover from, ” Dhami Stated. His unexpected death makes everyone in shock. If we get any other information regarding this news we will post it on the same site.