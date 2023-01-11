Who Was Charles Johnson? NFL Player Charles Johnson Dies By Suicide Says Medical Examiner

Former Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots player, Charles Johnson passed away on July 18, 2022, at the age of 50. According to the previous reports, Johnson was found dead in a hotel room near his home in Raleigh on July 17. Now, the reports of his sudden death have been released officially by the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office that the NFL draft pick died by suicide after a drug overdose. When Johnson’s body was found, he was determined to have “acute oxycodone, hydrocodone, and mirtazapine toxicity”. If you want to know more about him, keep reading this article.

The retired NFL player had no reported medical history nor was he prescribed anything at the time. Johnson’s wife reported him missing before the day he was found dead. Some of the official reports say that Charles paid for the room on July 15 and also came back to his home to take some items. Later, he was found unresponsive in the hotel room’s bed. At the scene, he was pronounced dead by the emergency medics. Now, the cause of his death was confirmed by North Carolina’s Medical Examiner’s Office that he died due to a drug overdose. Keep reading to know about Johnson’s history and career.

Who Was Charles Johnson?

Born as Charles Everett Johnson on January 3, 1972, in San Bernardino, California. He joined the Cajon High School in his hometown and studied at the University of Colorado Boulder where he played football for the Colorado Buffaloes. Being a football player, he also served as the president of the Black Student Alliance and ran unsuccessfully for student body president. Later, Johnson remained as a wide receiver for nine seasons in the National Football League.

At the time of his career, he stayed a part of some popular football teams such as the Pittsburgh Steelers (1994-1998), Philadelphia Eagles (1999-2000), New England Patriots (2001), and Buffalo Bills (2002). Along with this, the player also won Super Bowl Champion (XXXVI). After taking retirement from his career, he was employed as an assistant athletic director at Heritage High School in Wake Forest, North Carolina, working with some professional NFL players such as Dewayne Washington, Torry Holt, and Willie Parker.

Charles Johnson’s sudden passing made everyone upset including his family and friends. His death was a shocking incident for the entire NFL community who lost their beloved and talented player. The player remains in fans’ hearts across the world. He will be always remembered as a great player, a husband, a father, and a son.