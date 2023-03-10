Who Was Charlie Whop? New Orleans Bounce Artist Charlie Whop Killed in Fatal Shooting

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that A bounce musician Charlie Whop passed away. He was a well-known rapper and entrepreneur from New Orleans. According to the report, he was shot and killed on the street. Recently this news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. Many people are very saddened and shocked by this incident and this news left many questions in people’s minds. Now many people are very curious to know about Charlie Whop and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

On the basis of the report, Charlie Wop died in a shooting and this shocking incident happened on Wednesday at around 4:30 pm at North Broad and St. Bernard Avenue. Currently, New Orleans police have been doing an investigation into a killing that occurred in the Seventh Ward. Hot Boy Ronald, a close friend and fellow rapper announced to WDSU that the victim was a Charlie Whop. The rapper was shot several times and was later found by the detectives on neutral ground. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Charlie Whop?

Charlie Wop was a highly performed rapper and entrepreneur from New Orleans, Louisiana. He was a very successful rapper and he was also the owner and CEO of Wop Wop Wow Productions. He was also known for his fashion sense. He was born on 11 July 2002 and completed his education at Saint Louis University and Sumner Senior High School. He was a very famous person who achieved huge respect in his career and he will be always missed by his close ones. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Charlie Wop's passing news left many people in shock and pain as no one had imagined that he will leave the world at a young age. It is very shocking news for the music community as they lost their beloved person in the community. Since the rapper's passing news has come on the internet many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms.