Who Was Chas Newby? Former Bassist For The Beatles Passed Away at 81

This is a piece of very sad and heartbreaking news for the music industry. His unexpected made his fans shocked. His demise news is going viral on social media platforms and getting a lot of attention.

According to the sources, a well-known TV personality Chas Newby is no more between us. He died at the age of 81. He played bass for The Beatles in 1960. He was in this field for a long time. Further, he was a British musician. He was born on June 18, 1941. He was 81 years old at the time of his death. He was also a mathematics teacher at Droitwich Spa High School. He lived in Alcester. His death news was officially announced on May 23, 2023. This is a piece of very shocking news for his fans.

Who Was Chas Newby?

Chas Newby passed away on May 22, 2023. His cause of death is still unknown. His family is not revealed his cause of death. His demise news was first shared on Facebook by the brother of former Beatles drummer Pete Best.

As per reports, his demise news was first shared on Facebook by the brother of former Beatles drummer Pete Best. He played bass guitar for both The Quarrymen and The Beatles. His memories never be forgotten. He was the second bass player in The Beatles. He also shared his experience of playing with The Beatles. He was also a great storyteller. He was the first band member of John Lennon. He gained his name in the early 60s. It is very sad news for everyone that he is no more. This is a very tough time for his family. If we get any other information about the cause of his death, we will update you on the same site.