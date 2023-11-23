Who Was Chloe Darnell? Sister Gabby Manriquez recalls the horror of losing her 4-year-old Angel

Chloe Darnell was a 4-year-old girl during her passing. The department found the remains of Chloe Darnell in a makeshift grave in Daniel Boone National Forest in Eastern Kentucky. As per the sources, the sister of Chloe Darnell, Gabby Manriquez recalls the horror of losing her 4-year-old angel. The discovery of Chloe Darnell’s remains left the whole nation shocked. Once again the news of Chloe Darnell is on the top of social media and headlines and becoming a main topic on the web for the discussion. There are many important details regarding this news we will reveal in the next section.

Chloe Darnell’s murder case gained worldwide attention. Chloe Darnell was 4-year-old a charming and cute girl. Chloe Darnell’s remains were discovered by the department in a makeshift grave in Daniel Boone National Forest which is located in Eastern Kentucky. The elder sister of Chloe Darnell, Gabby Manriquez remember her late sister and emotionally expressed her feeling for Chloe Darnell. Further, as per the sources, Chloe Darnell’s custody was given to Brittany Slaughter. The 4-year-old girl Chloe Darnell was under the care of Brittany Slaughter. She was in Slaughter’s care because her mother died and her father’s condition was not well. Read more in the next section.

Who Was Chloe Darnell?

Brittany Slaughter lived with her boyfriend, Adam Hayes who is responsible for killing a 4-year-old angel Chloe Darnell. The couple Brittany and her boyfriend are found guilty of brutally killing Chloe Darnell. The department found the remains of Chloe Darnell in Daniel Boone National Forest in Eastern Kentucky. As per the Whitley County District Court’s statement, the couple Brittany and Hayes are facing serious charges and found guilty of aggravated murder. Hayes, the boyfriend of Brittany is facing serious child abuse charges. This news is highlighted on the news channel headlines. Read more in the next section.

Moreover, Brittany’s boyfriend Hayes has previous criminal charges. In a child abuse case, Hayes was arrested in 2009 during the Christmas day. Once again he is arrested with his girlfriend for killing Chloe Darnell. The motive behind the killing of Chloe Darnell is unknown at this time. The nation still remembers the loss of such a previous life. Chloe Darnell is always remembered by her loved ones. Further, the accused Brittany Slaughter is 24 and her boyfriend is 34 years old. They are charged with murder and abuse of a corpse. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.