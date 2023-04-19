Who Was Choo Gye Yi? Choo Sung Hoon’s Father Passed Away at the age of 73

In a recent piece of news, we got information about the sudden demise of Choo Sung Hoon’s father Choo Gye Yi. Choo Gye Yi died at the age of 73 on April 18. Choo Sung Hoon is a famous Mixed Martial Arts fighter from Japan and a Judo player from Korea who acquired Japanese nationality in 2001, is very deeply connected to his father. The fighter was very much in an emotional connection with his father and is heartbroken and grieving by his father’s demise. Our viewers must be curious to know about the MMA fighter and his family and recent news about his father’s passing away. Be with us for more info.

It has been reported that Choo Sung Hoon’s agency Bonboo Entertainment announced the death of Choo Gye Yi. As soon as the son Choo Sung Hoon received the news of his father’s death, he returned to Japan immediately. The family is in deep pain from the passing of the head of the family as he was a great role model and inspiration for the family. Choo Sung-hoon is widely known by this name but his original name is Yoshihiro Akiyama. The famous fighter represents both the countries Japan and South Korea in the MMA championships and Judo championships respectively. Scroll down for more info.

Who Was Choo Gye Yi?

As deeply connected with the family, he often shared posts and photographs of his family on various platforms. He attributed his father as his mentor and superhero many times. The duo were having a cosy relationship often sharing photographs of childhood on Instagram. The MMA fighter and judo player rose to fame even more when he appeared on the KBS show ‘The Return of Superman’ with his father Choo Gye Yi and her daughter, Choo Sarang. He recalls the memories of when he often played Golf with his father and is going to miss it now.

The loved ones are conveying deep comfort and condolences to Choo Sung Hoon and his family. Choo Sung Hoon has shared many pics of his father after his death to mourn him. The family is planning for a quiet funeral with their close friends. The cause of the death of Choo Gye Yi has not been revealed yet. As for our viewer’s knowledge, we are sharing that Champion Yoshihiro Akiyama is also an accomplished judoka, having won gold in judo at both the Asian Games and Asian Championships. Our heartfelt condolences are with the family. Stay tuned……..