Who Was Chris Printup? ‘Born x Raised’ Co-founder Chris Printup Dies in Car Accident

It is very sad to share that Chris Printup passed away on Tuesday 27 June 2023 and his death news is getting so much attention on the internet sites. He was the co-founder of Born x Raised, which makes clothing a reflection of the creator's own life. He was one of the beloved people of his family members, friends, and loved ones who are now expressing their sadness for his demise.

His death news was shared and confirmed by several artists who had collaborated with him over the years. His death news was also announced on Facebook in a post and now running in the trends of social media platforms. It is shared that he passed away in a car crash incident on 27 June 2023. There is not much information has been shared about his demise and lots of rumors are flowing on the internet but nothing has been confirmed by his family members or loved ones.

Who Was Chris Printup?

He died months after his father’s death and previously, and he was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2013 one month after launching the brand. But it is shared in the reports that he was cancer free. Recently, he shared about his health status on his Instagram account. He was also known as Spanto by his beloved people. He launched Born X Raised in 2011 to pay homage to the 1990s in Los Angeles. He and his creative partner Alex “2 Tone” was the founder of this brand. His brand worked with multiple brands including Retrosuperfuture, 424, Carhartt, Converse, the Lakers, the Dodgers, and others.

He made as a big impact on the streetwear and fashion scenes as the creator of Born x Raised. He was also known as a social media personality whose influence extended beyond fashion and was known for his charismatic demeanor. His sudden death broke the heart of his family members, colleagues, and loved ones and his community also mourns his deceased. Social media is full of tributes for his loss and many of his personal friends and professional colleagues have started to pay respect to the designer on social media.