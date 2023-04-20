Who Was Chris Smith? Sad Girlfriend Link With NFL Star Passed Away at 31, Obituary

Here we are talking about Chris Smith who was a Former NFL player. He was 31 years old. He died on Monday. He passed away on 17 April 2023. Before his death, he dealt with his girlfriend’s death. Chris Smith’s girlfriend’s name was Petara Cordero. Petara Cordero died on 11 September 2019. She was 26. In addition to being a partner of Chris Smith, Petara Codero was also the mother of the football player. Before Smith’s death, he described how he dealt with the tragic death of his girlfriend Petara Cordero. If you want to know more about Chris Smith and his girlfriend Petara Cordero, so continue with this page. let’s read about this article in detail.

Petara Codero- an event ambassador for Topgolf- died on 11 September 2019 at around 2 am when Smith’s Lamborghini blew a tire and hit a median wall. Further, The accident took place along the West 140th Street exit. As the former couple exited the car, Cordero was struck by a Mazda driven by a lady. She was rushed to Fairview Hospital, where medical professionals declared her dead. At that time Petara Codero was in the passenger’s seat. Moreover, in 2020, Smith said to Sports Illustrated that, during the accident ” she did not feel any pain, it was like she died in her sleep.

Who Was Chris Smith?

Further, Smith added, after the accident “I fell into Petara Cordero’s arms, and he was crying when he fell into Petara’s arms. After this, he broke and nearly quit football. Further, he said after quitting football, my teammates helped ” lift me up again”. They motivate me to start my career again. After Smith’s death, on Tuesday Emily wife of Mayfield’s shared her Instagram story where she wrote” Life is fragile. RIP Chris Smith. In November 2019, according to the Smith’s statement to Akron Beacon Journal, he said , ” I’m better than i was,” I’m doing good. Further, he said ” at that though time my family, my teammates, and football helped me so much to come out from this tough situation.

moreover, he added that everything happen for good reason, but we don’t like the way things happen. God always did for good reason, Petara Cordero was God’s angel. God takes him to her home. They both were dating for a long time and were parents to three kids. Petara and Chris were planning to tie the knot. After losing his partner in a crash, Chris Smith dedicated an emotional Message to honor Petara Cordero.