Who Was Christina Revels Glick? 36-year-old Tybee Island Native and Mother of Two Dies

Christina Revels Glick was best known for a viral incident in 2021 in which she was arrested in Georgia for disorderly conduct on a beach. The incident was caught on video and went viral. The incident is believed to have had a major impact on Glick’s mental health. The incident involved Glick engaging in an intimate act in front of families. The video of the incident quickly spread online. After the arrest, Glick faced a lot of criticism online. According to friends, the incident left Glick feeling depressed about her mental health and she kept it to herself until the news of her passing broke. Swipe down to get more details.

Who Was Christina Revels Glick?