Who Was Christopher Baier? Three Ave Maria University Student Died In Accident

The entire Ave Maria University is mourning the passing of their beloved students who were killed in a horrific accident. According to the sources, this tragedy took place on Saturday, March 11, 2023. The police reports say that there were three students in the car at the time of the accident. Now, they all have been identified as Adrian, Christopher, and Avery. All of them have lost their lives in the tragic car crash. We are trying to collect more details regarding to this incident and how did it take place. The entire Ave Maria Community were shocked to learn of the passing of their beloved students.

Since the news of the student was announced and spread all over the University, the students of the University and their loved ones are paying tributes to them in the campus and offering their deep sorrow to the family members who are going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family member in the crash. A post on Facebook reads.” Please pray for my former student Adrian De La Rosa who was severely injured Friday night in an auto accident and is currently paralyzed from the waist down”.

What Happened To Ave Maria University Students?

Due to the post, it has not been cleared out that Is Adrian dead or alive? Is he lost his life or not? Well, there is lots of confusion among the readers who are trying to collect more details regarding to the incident. According to the sources, the incident took place at around 6 AM on Saturday, just a few miles from the University’s campus.

All three students were driving a sedan on Oil Well Road when their vehicle was struck by a pickup truck. The car was hit so hard that it veered off the road into a tree, instantly killing them inside. While the pickup driver survived the incident without any injuries. Now, the Florida Highway Patrol is looking into the matter to identify if there is any foul play. The factors say that the truck driver lost his control over the vehicle and crashed into the student’s car.

It was believed that three students were alive when the emergency personnel reached them. But unfortunately, they couldn’t survive due to their major injuries and succumbed to death. They all will be remembered by their beloved ones and family. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Stay tuned with us to know more details.