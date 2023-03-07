Who Was Collin Rossiter? Police Officer Collin Rossiter Dies From Suicide Explained!

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that An off-duty rookie NYPD officer Colin Rossiter has passed away at the age of 22. He was a police officer who shot himself and this tragic incident happened at the officer’s home in the Woodrow area. Since the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news spread on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines. Now many people are very curious to know about Colin Rossiter and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, a 22-year-old police officer was shot in the head by himself at around 1:50 a.m. inside a home in the Woodrow area. After this incident, a revolver has been discovered. After the incident, a police officer has been taken to the nearby hospital where doctors announced his death. Since his passing news went out many people are very saddened by his death as no one had imagined that he will leave the world like this. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Who Was Collin Rossiter?

Colin Rossiter was a very talented and amazing person. He was a young officer who entered the force in October 2021 and served midnight hours. His dad, a retired NYPD sergeant introduced him to the force. He was a member of the Farrell class of 2018 and was honored as a reliable teammate who was always upbeat, sociable and loved by all. He was a very popular hockey player and he was from Staten Island. He was a very amazing person who earned huge success due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Rossiter was on the job for a little over a year and he was one of the officers who shot 42-year-old domestic violence suspect Jermaine in Coney Island in November 2022. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened by this incident. Now many people are very saddened why the officer took his own life. But still, there is no information about it and there is no evidence to support wrongdoing on the part of the officers.