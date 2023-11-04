Headline

Who Was Colton Michael Kline? Boy mauled to death by family dog

1 hour ago
by Vandna Chauhan

In today’s article, we are going to share with you such a piece of panic news, after knowing you too will be stunned. A 4-year-old boy was attacked by the family dog in Washington on Halloween, according to reports. Yes, you heard it right. This news is spreading rapidly on the internet in the blink of an eye and is also attracting people’s attention. After hearing this news, people have started asking many questions like what are the consequences of the attack by the family dog. Have the police continued their investigation on this incident and many more questions? Keeping all these things in mind, we have collected for you every information related to an incident. So without any delay let’s start the article and know about this matter in depth.

Colton Michael Kline

Who Was Colton Michael Kline?

As we have told you in the above paragraph a 4-year-old boy from Washington was attacked by the family dog. This accident was so terrible that the outcome of this case made people scream. According to the information, it was found that a 4-year-old child lost his life after being attacked by the family dog. Taking this matter seriously, the police continued their investigation and started collecting some evidence. After investigating this matter, the police gave their statement to the public and said that this incident happened at 8 p.m. on October 31, 2023, in Spokane.

However, police have still sealed the scene of the attack on a 4-year-old boy by the family dog. On the other hand, the family of a 4-year-old child is still in shock due to the loss of his life in the attack. One thing has been proved by this incident that no one is involved in any kind of criminal involvement in the incident. The entire Washington community is dismayed by the attack by the family dog. However, this incident is creating concern in the hearts of every person who keeps dogs in their homes.

The police have still continued their investigation on this matter. Further, if we look at the other side, the family has created a profile on the Gofoundme page for the last rites of a 4-year-old child. In which the family has demanded that they should be given the last rites of their 4-year-old child. The aim is to collect funds for the child’s life so that they do not face any problems in performing the last rites. Stay tuned with us for more latest updates.

