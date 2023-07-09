Who Was Comedian Kiriku? Famous Comedian Passed Away at 8, Obituary

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Kiriku. The breaking news is coming that Kiriku is no more between us. Currently, this news is at the top of the social media headlines. There are many questions raised after his death. This is a piece of very sad and heartbreaking news for everyone. He was a very famous comedian. This news is at the top of the social media headlines. People want to know how he died. What was his cause of death? Was he suffering from any serious illness? If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, shocking news is coming that a very famous and well-known comedian is no more between us but it is not true and proves that he died. His demise news left everyone in shock. Currently, his death news is becoming the headlines of the internet. This news made headlines and making huge controversy. Reading and hearing the passing news can make anyone sad. But it become a daily part of the news as many people are dying for many reasons. Some are dying due to age factors and some are dying due to natural causes.

Who Was Comedian Kiriku?

Further, he is 8 years old. Before talking about his death news first look at his profile. He is a very famous and well-known Nigerian YouTube comedian. He has a huge fan following. He is a skit maker and child actor. His name came into the eye of social media in 2018 after posting his funny skits on the internet. He is among the youngest comedians in Nigeria. He is further known for his hilarious ‘Abeg Shift’ phase and his oversized black T-shirt. He was active on many social media platforms.

His real name was Enorense Victor but he is widely known as Kiriku. He was born on December 17, 2014. He left this work too soon. He was only 18 years old at the time of his death. He grew up in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria. He was from Nigeria. His father and mother’s name is Mr. Enorense and Mrs. Enorense. He is a very famous content creator, comedian, and actor. But let’s tell you that there is no exact evidence that he died. It may be false news about him. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.