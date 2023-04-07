Who Was Coolio? Grammy-winning US Rapper Coolio Died From Fentanyl Overdose

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very well-known rapper Coolio has passed away. He was a very talented American rapper who is no longer among his close ones and he breathed last on Friday when he was 59 years old. It is very heartbreaking news for the music community as they lost their beloved person. Recently his demise news has come on the internet and due to his sudden death, his close ones are broken. Now many people must be very curious to know about Coolio and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Coolio’s real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr.But he was better known by Coolio. He was born in Monessan, Pennsylvania, united states on 1 August 1963. First rising to stardom as a member of the gangsta rap Group WC and Maad Circle. Later, he was selected as a soundtrack to the movie Dangerous Minds and became the most popular and thriving rap song of all time, assisting to bring the genre into the mainstream. He achieved a Grammy for the 1995 track Gangsta’s Paradise. He was a very successful person who achieved a huge reputation in this career. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Coolio?

US Grammy-winning rapper Coolio is no longer among us and he took his final breath at the age of 59 on 23 September 2022, Friday. His sudden death news has been confirmed by his manager Jarel Posey. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are broken by this news and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

On the basis of the report, the rapper Coolio suffered an unexpected death from the results of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine last year. Since his passing news went out on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked as no one had imagined that he will leave the world like this. Many people expressed their profound condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. Here we have shared all the information which we had. May Coolio’s soul rest in peace. Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates.