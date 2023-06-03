Who Was Corey Schlinker? Arkansas Police Officer Corey Schlinker Died Tragically in a Car Accident

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Corey Schlinker has passed away recently. He was a police officer who is no more among his close ones and took his last breath on Thursday at a young age. Recently the news has come on the internet circulated on social media platforms and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are very curious to know about Corey Schlinker and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Corey Schlinker was a beloved police officer who worked in the Arkansas Police Department. He was a citizen of Booneville, Arkansas, and had a strong connection to his hometown. He completed his schooling at Booneville High School and later he attended Arkansas Tech University where he successfully graduated. He was a very amazing person who was better known for his kind nature and he achieved huge success due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Corey Schlinker?

A young police officer is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Thursday, 1 June 2023. His sudden demise news has been confirmed by his friend, Paul Cross on social media. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very heartbreaking and they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he was involved in a car accident, and this tragic accident happened on West State Highway 22, west of Paris, near Core Road. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, he lost his life due to serious injuries. Since his passing news went out on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one had imaged that he would lose his life like this. He was a father of three young boys and he will be always missed by his family, friends, and well-wishers. Now many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him the social media platforms. May Corey's soul rest in peace.