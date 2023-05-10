Who Was Corporal Roland Scarinci? World War II Veteran Passed Away at 100

We are going to share this news with our great grief that Corporal Roland Scarinci passed away and his death news is spreading like wildfire to many social media sites. He was one of the World War II heroes and was most liked for his kind nature. His death news broke the heart of his family members, friends, and loved ones who are now expressing their sorrows for his demise. Many people are also giving tributes to his death and hitting search engines to know more about his death, In this article, we shared the complete information about his death and some more important details about his demise.

As per the exclusive news, his death news was announced by his daughter named Denise Kennedy in a statement and she confirmed his death news. It is shared that he died peacefully at his home and he was surrounded by his family members or loved ones at the time of his loved ones. It is shared that he died from his long old age and also can be said that he died by natural causes but nothing is shared about his exact death cause. There is no information is shared about his death cause and we will update you soon after receiving more news about him.

Who Was Corporal Roland Scarinci?

He is a World War II United States Marine and will always remembered for his bravery. He was a member of the Centenarian Club from the “City of Brotherly Love.” He was also knwon as an American and the treasurer for Philadelphia. In a statement, it is shared that he enjoyed his life to the fullest with his harmonica in hand and he always spread the love with his open hands. His wife passed away on 1st February, just one day after their 74th wedding anniversary. He had a great interest to play the harmonica.

Recently, he celebrated his 100th birthday on 18th February 2023 which was celebrated with his family members, friends and loved ones. Social media is flooded with tributes to his death and many popular personalities also mourn his demise. His family, friends, and loved ones always miss him deeply. There is no information shared about his final rites. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.