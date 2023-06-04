Who Was Cory Maynard? West Virginia State Trooper Shot To Death

There is a shocking piece of news coming out related to the death of Cory Maynard and his death news is making the headlines of the news channels. It is shared that he was killed during a shooting in southern West Virginia. He was a state police officer and one of the beloved of his family, friends, and loved ones who are expressing their sorrows for his demise. Many have given tributes for his death. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his death, and also talk more related to his death in this article.

Who Was Cory Maynard?

According to the reports, Sgt. Cory Maynard took his last breath on Friday 2 June 2023 and he was killed after Timothy Kennedy of Beech Creek, shot him fatally. He was shot during a shooting in southern West Virginia that happened on Friday. He was brutally shot and killed in Mingo County and he was 37 years old at the time of his death. He was injured by a shot and succumbed to his life against his serious injuries. It is shared that he was immediately taken to the hospital where the doctors confirmed his death after getting involved in the shooting incident.

He was one of the West Virginia Police officers and was actively working in the communities in Kentucky. He was an honest and hardworking guy in the department who served selflessly for the betterment of the nation. He finished his education and graduated from Belfry High School in 2003 and he was a diligent and studious guy. He was a West Virginia State Police Sgt. and also a beloved family member. It is also shared that he was taken from Charleston to Pittsburgh on Saturday as an organ donor, and the drive went by the Fairmont Gateway Bridge. Scroll down and continue reading.

After his death, the police began an investigation and detained the shooter who is identified as a 29 years named Timothy Kennedy, of Beech Creek. He was arrested on Friday night and now facing the charges of murder.Gov. Jim Justice shared a statement and mentioned that he died "completely heartbroken." Social media is flooded with tributes for his death and his community also expressed their sorrows for his demise. Currently, there is no information has been shared about his funeral or final rites events. He will be always remembered by his family, friends, and loved ones.