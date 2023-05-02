Who Was Craig Chamberlin? Former Deputy Craig Chamberlin Passed Away at 52

Today we going to talk about Craig Chamberlin. What was his cause of death? Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about him. We are going to share every single piece of information about him. Follow us till the end to know all the information about his death case. Keep reading to know all the details related to this incident. Come let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article. Former Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputy Craig Chamberlin, who also ran for sheriff, has died unexpectedly. Let’s take a look at how former deputy Craig Chamberlin died and the cause of Craig Chamberlin’s death in detail.

Craig Chamberlin was born and raised in Spokane Valley. He graduated from University High School in 1988 and went to the University of Puget Sound on a football scholarship. After earning a BA in economics, he entered the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office a few years later. After three years with OCSO, he made a lateral transfer to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, where he actively engaged the public and outreach through his ‘Ask Deputy Craig’ segment on the news. In February of last year, Chamberlin, who spent 23 years working for SCSO, declared his intention to run for sheriff. For approximately twenty years, Chamberlin worked for the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Who Was Deputy Craig Chamberlin?

Throughout his tenure with the Sheriff’s Office, he participated in numerous TV interviews. In 2022, he decided to run for Sheriff but withdrew due to criticism. After an investigation into Chamberlin’s behavior, former sheriff Ozzie Knezovich fired him. Chamberlin insisted that his intention to run for sheriff was tied to the political motivation of the firing. After serving as a deputy for 25 years, Chamberlin decided to explore a different career path and was employed by ServPro of Spokane County, a company that repairs damage brought on by fire, water, and mold.

The cause of the death of Craig Chamberlin has not yet been disclosed. There is no information available on the cause of death of Craig Chamberlin. After serving as a deputy for 25 years, Chamberlin decided to explore a different career path and was employed by ServPro of Spokane County, a company that repairs damage brought on by fire, water, and mold.