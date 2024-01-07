Who Was Craig Stapleton? St Johns Newfoundlan And Labrador Craig Stapleton Dies

In this article, we will share the death details of Craig Stapleton’s passing with our great grief and his death is a great loss for the community, family, friends, and loved ones. He was a beloved resident of St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador whose death created great buzz over the internet sites. His death news is rapidly circulating in the trends of various social media pages and has raised many questions in people’s minds. Our sources have gathered some details related to his death and we will try to cover every piece of information related to this topic in this article.

His death news was officially announced through a post on Facebook on Thursday by his sister, Gerri Andrews. She also shared a heartfelt message for his unfortunate demise. His death news was shared on Thursday 4 January 2024 but the exact date of his passing has not revealed and there is no further details have been shared yet. He was 54 years old at the time of his demise but the cause of his death remains unknown. Some unverified sites claim that he died due to a long illness but his family didn't share any other information related to his death.

Who Was Craig Stapleton?

Craig Stapleton was the epitome of kindness, a pillar of strength, and a loving family man. He was originally from Paradise, Newfoundland and Labrador. He attended O'Donnell High School and has deep roots in the local community. He was survived by his beloved family including his wife, Michelle, and children. The love between the couple was a testament to unwavering support and mutual respect. He was also a beloved father and was the epitome of selflessness.

Many of Craig's family members, friends, loved ones, colleagues, and community members are expressing their sadness for his unfortunate death. The information about his obituary arrangement is not shared and the community awaits. His death leaves behind one of love, laughter, and a life well lived.