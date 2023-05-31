Who Was Cresenciano Bunduquin? What Happened to Philippines Radio Broadcaster?

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. The 50-year-old radio host Cresenciano Bunduquin was killed early this Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Let’s see how did the radio Broadcaster die and his cause of death in detail. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know the full information about this case. People are continuously following the news updates to know all details related to this case. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Bunduquin had spoken out about the province’s recent oil disaster, illegal gambling, and politics. He previously informed me that he was getting threats, but he didn’t go into any detail, Joaquin said AFP. According to Delorino, authorities were looking into whether Bunduquin had a foe or a conflict with his coworkers. Since President Ferdinand Marcos assumed office last June, three journalists have been killed, including Bunduquin. One of Bundoquin’s assassins was killed by alleged police shots, while the other gunman managed to escape and remains a fugitive.

Who Was Cresenciano Bunduquin?

Cresenciano Bunduquin, an Oriental Mindoro-based radio broadcaster died after being shot in the city of Calapan, in the western Philippines, according to police sources, in a new case of violence against journalists. Bundoquin who was presenting a program on a local station in the Philippine province of Oriental Mindoro, critical of the local authorities in his region was shot by two gunmen on a motorcycle around 04:30. The journalist suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head and three more to other parts of his body, according to the Calapan National Police.

Bunduquin, a radio broadcaster/commentator and resident of Barangay Canubing II, Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro was killed outside his home by an unknown person. The identities of the two suspects who fled after the murder are unknown. A team from the Calapan Police Station arrived on the scene of the tragedy right away, and they are now conducting a comprehensive investigation. The media professionals in this province of Oriental Mindoro, meantime, voiced their sorrow and outrage over Bunduquin's death.