Who Was Crime Boss Alperon? Who Survived Nine Assassination Attempts Dies at 68

Nissim Alperon has passed away. He was a Crime family boss who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Saturday. His family rose to fame in the late 70s.

Nissim Alperon was a Crime family boss and his family rose to fame in the late 70s, when they started running gambling parlours, extortion rackets, nightclubs and later bottle recycling rackets in the Tel Aviv area. together with his brother Yaakov, Alperon handled the business of the Alperon crime family, one of the prominent crime families in Israel. His brother was killed in November 2008 after an incendiary device was attached to his car and burst. To this day, those responsible for the assassination have not been caught. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Crime Boss Alperon?

Nissim Alperon is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Saturday 6 May 2023, when he was 68 years old. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very heartbreaking and they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he passed away after a long fight with cancer. His passing news left many people in shock and pain. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Alperon himself survived several assassination attempts over the year. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his death. Many people are expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying tribute to him on social media platforms.