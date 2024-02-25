Who Was D. Gowriammal? Mylapore MLA’s Mother Passed Away D. Gowriammal

It is with heavy hearts, that we announce the passing of Mylapore MLA’s mother. Currently, the Mylapore MLA is dealing with his difficult time after losing his mother. His lovely day turned into a nightmare after learning of his mother’s death news. As per the recent details, the Mylapore MLA’s mother D. Gowriammal is no more. The sudden passing of D. Gowriammal left her loved ones and his family shocked. The people are coming on the internet and looking for her cause of death. This page will help you to learn about D. Gowriammal and her cause of death. Stay tuned for more information.

D. Gowriammal was the mother of Dha. Velu who is currently Mylapore MLA. D. Gowriammal played an incredible role in Dha. Velu’s life. The Mylapore MLA’s mother passed away on February 24, 2024. The passing news of D. Gowriammal was confirmed by the Mylapore Times. She passed away in the early morning of February 24, 2024. The sudden passing of D. Gowriammal left a void in people’s hearts who were too close to her. She was the hero of her son, Dha. Velu’s life. The time she spent with her son will never be forgotten. Learn more in the next section.

Who Was D. Gowriammal?

The passing of D. Gowriammal shattred her son Dha. Velu who is currently Mylapore’s MLA. Her passing news has gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. After D. Gowriammal passed the Chennai South West District Secrectyr Dha Velu paid tribute to his late mother. If you are seeking for D. Gowriammal’s cause of death, as of now the cause of death of D. Gowriammal has not yet been confirmed. The cause of death of D. Gowriammal is still a mystery. It is important to respect their privacy during their tough time. More information has been mentioned in the next section.

Dha. Velu's mother played an idol role in his life. Let's take a look at Dha. Velu's career. Dha. Velu is a very well-known Indian politician. Currently, he is a member of the Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu. In 2021, he was elected from Mylapore as a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. If we talk about his personal life, his wife's name is Susila. In recent times, Dha. Velu's seen a little down after his mother's passing who passed away on February 24, 2024. Dha. Velu is the residence on V C Gardens 1st Street.