Who Was D Preethi? Telangana Medical Student Dies Days After Attempting Suicide

It is heavy heart to share with our readers that the first-year postgraduate student of the Kakatiya Medical College in Hyderabad has been pronounced dead after she attempted suicide on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. According to the sources, the medical student has been identified as D Preethi who was reported dead on Sunday night. She succumbed to her injuries on Sunday night four days after she allegedly attempted suicide. It is horrific to hear that someone can take her life in this way as she was a talented and bright student of the medical college who attended to fulfill her dreams.

A 26-year-old medical student D Preethi attempted to finish her life on Wednesday, February 22. As per the police reports, Preethi followed this step after she was harassed by her senior at Kakatiya Medical College. She was found unconscious after working the night shift at the MGM Hospital and moved to Hyderabad in critical condition. Now, an arrest has been made in this case. As per Preethi’s father’s complaint, a second-year post-graduate student, Mohammed Ali Saif has been arrested by the police on charges of ragging, abetment to suicide, and harassment under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Who Was D Preethi?

During the investigation, the victim’s phone was detained in which, and the Whatsapp chats and the accused’s phones suggested ragging. Along with this, the victim’s father Narender said that they had already complained against the senior student of the college and hospital authorities but no action was taken at any cost. Now, the victim’s family has refused to allow the body to be moved from NIMS, Hyderabad for post-mortem and then to their native village for her last rites.

Now, there was a concern among the students of Hyderabad college. More students will be detained in the case as there would be more people involved in this horrific crime that took the life of a talented student. Several lambada tribal unions also began protesting in front of NIMS at Hyderabad, Kakatiya Medical College, and MGM Hospital at Warangal.

T Harish Rao, Health Minister paid his tribute to D Preethi as it was extremely painful and extended his heartfelt condolences to her family who is suffering from hard pain. They lost their beloved daughter. Rao said the team of doctors at NIMS strived hard to save Dr Preethi for several hours but they couldn’t as her condition deteriorated. All the necessary support will be provided to Preethi’s family.