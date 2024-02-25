Who Was D. Seshachary? Carnatic Music Maestro D. Seshachary of Hyderabad Brothers Passed Away

With heavy hearts, we are announcing the passing of D. Seshachary. As per the recent details, Carnatic music maestro D. Seshachary of Hyderabad Brothers is no more. The music industry is mourning the loss of a legendary artist who was known for his work. Currently, the passing news of D. Seshachary has gone viral on the internet and is getting a lot of attention from the viewers. People are coming on the internet and looking for his cause of death. The cause of death of D. Seshachary is becoming the most discussed topic on the internet. This page will help you to learn about D. Seshachary’s recent viral news. Stay tuned for more information.

There is no need to give an introduction to D. Seshachary as we know that he was a prominent figure in the music industry. D. Seshachary was a classical vocalist and also a member of the Hyderabad Brothers. His sudden passing left everyone shocked and in disbelief. As per the recent details, the renowned classical vocalist D. Seshachary passed away on Saturday in Hyderabad. His death is the end of the era of Carnatic music. The passing news of D. Seshachary has been confirmed by his brother Chary. Learn more in the next section.

Who Was D. Seshachary?

The brother of D. Seshachary said the 66-year-old classical musician was undergoing treatment. As per the details, D. Seshachary passed away on February 24, 2024, while receiving cancer treatment. He was 66 years old at the time of his passing. The treatment was ongoing at Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital. The musician D. Seshachary was living with his wife Sharadam and his two children. His son’s name is Srinivas Chary and the daughter’s name is Archana. The musician D. Seshachary started his career at a young age. He learnt the skills from his father Daroor Ratnamacharyulu who was also an expert in Carnatic music. Later, D. Seshachary made a partnership with his brother Mr. Seshachary. Learn more in the next section.

The Indian music industry is facing the biggest loss after the passing of D. Seshachary. His legacy will always continue and also inspire the upcoming generation. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all the young people whose lives he touched through his guidance and mentorship. The community is grieving the loss of an exceptional figure who left a lasting impact on countless lives. The funeral arrangements took place on Sunday at their residence in Padmaro Nagar. Keep following the Dekh News for more updates.