Who Was Dallas Keogh-Frankling? How Did The Castlemaine Die? Obituary

In this article, we are going to share a piece of news that has come out. The news has grabbed massive public and media attention. There has been significant curiosity regarding his death cause, as Dallas had no underlying medical conditions. Let’s take a detailed look at the circumstances surrounding the teenager’ death. A young and promising football player away on Saturday after a country footy game in the central west. Dallas KEOGH-FRANKLING, 17,of Castlemaine football, collapsed in the changing rooms following an under- 18s Bendigo League away game against KYNETON Tigers. He was later pronounced dead. Dallas was a promising football player who has been remembered as a great kid.

The teenager’s father said he would want his teammates to keep playing. According to the devastated father, in the last minute of the under-18s game between the Castlemaine Magpies and the KYNETON Tigers, Dallas was ready to kick the ball when two people tackled him. However, Mark claimed that his son’s condition changed after Dallas’ coach spoke with him in changing room. Mark stated Dallas’ was in pain when he went over to check and asked if he was ok, But Dallas’ eyes rolled in the back of his head. Mark yelled for an ambulance. The grieving dad also recalled Dallas’ face looked grey.

Who Was Dallas Keogh-Frankling?

Despite it all, Mark, who followed the ambulance, thought his son would be alright by the time he reached the hospital. However, upon arrival at the KYNETON Hospital, Mark witnessed paramedics working on resuscitating his boy. Mr. FRANKLING said Dallas came back once, and then he flat-lined again. The young athlete was set to come to Melbourne for further treatment. Unfortunately, he died before being transferred. Dallas KEOGH-FRANKLING’S father, Mark Franklin, said he lived and breathed AFL and always got up early to play.

Mr. Franklin wanted the authorities to look and answer how he died. He told the Coroner to tell him what exactly happened to his beloved child because he didn't want anyone else to experience the same situation. Victoria police disclosed that the incident is not being taken as suspicious. On Sunday at 4.30 pm, the Castlemaine club organized a community gathering in Dallas' honor at the social rooms of Camp Reserve.