Who Was Dame Mary Quant? Fashion Designer Dame Mary Quant Passed Away at 93

A renowned fashion designer Mary Quant has passed away recently. She was a talented British designer and fashion icon who took her last breath on Thursday.

Dame Barbara Mary Quant was a well-known fashion designer and fashion icon. She became an instrumental figure in the 1960s London-based Mod and youth fashion movements. She was a talented designer who took credit for the miniskirt and hotpants. She originally sold clothing sourced from wholesalers in her new boutique in Kings Road named Bazaar. The bolder and more impressive pieces in her collection began garnering more attention from the media like Harper's Bazaar. Her family described her as an internationally recognised fashion designer of the 20th Century and an outstanding Innovator.

Who Was Dame Mary Quant?

The fashion legend Mary Quant took her last breath on 13 April 2023, Thursday at the age of 93. Her demise news has been confirmed by a family. She died peacefully at her home in Surrey. It is believed that she died due to her old age.

Mary Quant was born on 11 February 1930 in Blackheath London and she was the beloved daughter of Jack and Mildred Quant. She completed her education at Cardiff University where she got first-class degrees. She also attended Blackheath High School.