Who Was Dan Carson? Odd Squad Radio Show Broadcaster at Country 105 Passed Away

Dan Carson, a longtime Calgarian, passed away on Monday.

Dan Carson was born in Smithers, British Columbia, where he began his radio career when he was 16 years old. He was a 2020 team member of CityNews Calgary. For over 20 years, Carson worked with the Odd Squad on County 105 in Calgary. He later joined Justin Havre and Associates with RE/MAX First, working with his listeners on weekday mornings from 5:30 AM to 9 AM. He had been working at McMahon Stadium.

Who Was Dan Carson?

Longtime Calgarian Dan Carson passed away on Monday, 26 June 2023. His passing was confirmed by Robyn Adair on Facebook. His cause of death has not been disclosed.

Dan Carson was beloved by his family, friends, and well-wishers. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms.