Who Was Dana J. Hyde? Former White House Official Dana J. Hyde Dies of Injuries Following Jet Turbulence

Several official tributes are pouring on the Internet after a former White House official, who boarded to a business jet that hit heavy turbulence while flying over New England. Yes, a woman has been identified on Monday as Dana J. Hyde who was a prominent Washington D.C lawyer. According to the sources, Dana J. Hyde was the Beltway lawyer who also served on the 9/11 Commission. Dana’s name was confirmed by the Connecticut State Troopers, one of the agencies investigating Friday’s emergency landing at Bradley International Airport just north of Hartford. Keep reading to get more details about this tragic incident.

According to the sources, the resident of Cabin John, Maryland was taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center In Hartford, where she was declared dead, said the agency. She worked as a chief executive officer of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, associate director at the White House Office of Management and Budget, and also the senior advisor to the deputy secretary of state, under former President Barak Obama. Since the news of her death was confirmed by the officials, her loved ones and colleagues are paying tribute to her and given deep condolences to the family members who are going through a difficult time.

Who Was Dana J. Hyde?

The reports says that her remains are with the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner while the FBI and the National Transportation Safety Board investigating what happened aboard the Bombardier executive jet that was traveling from Keene, New Hampshire to Leesburg, Virginia, before its sudden diversion to Bradley. Almost five people were present in the private jet at that time, which is owned by Conexon, a company based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Two survivors, Jonathan, and his son were on the flight at the time and not injured in the accident. The company spokesperson Abby Carere said in an email,” We can confirm that the aircraft was owned by Conexon and that Dana Hyde was the wife of Conexon partner Jonathan Chambers”. The company is also recognized for expanding high-speed internet service to rural communities.

Dana J. Hyde was also served as counsel to the 9/11 Commission and as special assistant to the deputy attorney general in President Bill Clinton’s administration. The report says that there were five people in the jet that was shaken by the turbulence Friday afternoon. Two crew members were also reported injured. Stay tuned with us to get more details.