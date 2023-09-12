Who Was Daniel Glover? Bristol County Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash, Obituary

On September 9th, 2023, Daniel “Dan” Glover, a beloved member of the Easton community, tragically passed away in a motorcycle accident in Somerset, MA. He was a loving husband and devoted father, but more than that, he was a son, a brother, and a loyal friend to so many. Daniel was a true example of what it means to be human: compassionate, flexible, humble, charming, inquisitive, and resilient. His tireless efforts to make the world a better place had a lasting impact, not just in the entertainment industry, but as a source of inspiration to so many. Continue to read the whole article.

Daniel Glover wasn't just a hardworking employee; he was an experienced carpenter with a passion for motorcycles. He loved sharing his love of motorcycles with his sons and always looked forward to riding with them. He was devoted to his daughter and often acted as her "pony hauler" for her shows. He was always willing to drive long distances to attend to his daughter's needs. One of his last projects was to move his son to North Carolina where he looked forward to watching his son, Eli, play football for the upcoming season. Daniel's personality was characterized by compassion, flexibility, humility, charm, curiosity, and resilience.

Who Was Daniel Glover?

Somerset police responded to the scene of a motor vehicle accident at 1:15 this morning on Route 103 near the South Easton rotary. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found two people, one of each vehicle, lying in the road. The motorist of the motorcycle, Daniel Glover, 44, a South Easton resident, was pronounced dead on the scene. Somerset police quickly responded to the scene and transported the other motorist, DeForitis (pronounced De-FIT-sis), via Somerset EMS, to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. As a precaution, the motorist of the other vehicle was also transported to the hospital.

Initial reports say that it looks like Danny Glover's motorcycle went into the wrong rotary, which caused him to crash into the other car. We're still waiting for more details as the Somerset police, Massachusetts state police collision analysis and Reconstruction Division, and Bristol County DA's office are still investigating. Danny is remembered as a great husband, dad, and son. He leaves a huge hole in the lives of those who knew him best. As we wait for more info, the Easton community grieves for the loss of such an incredible person.