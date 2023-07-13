Who Was Daniel Rowe? Georgia Student Dies After Saving Girlfriend’s Sister From Drowning

Here we are sharing a piece of saddened and shocking news with you that a Georgia college student passed away after he protected his girlfriend’s sister from drowning during a vacation. Recently the news has come on the internet and went viral on social media platforms. Many people are very saddened as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

The Georgia college student has been identified as Daniel Rowe who lost his life after he saved his girlfriend’s sister from drowning during a vacation. This incident happened in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was with his girlfriend’s family on 20 June when he was pulled from the ocean. After he saved his girlfriend’s 14-year-old sister to shore, the 18 years old teenager drowned from exhaustion. ” Everyone else is ok, but he passed away a hero. It’s just been different, there are a lot of rough days, stated Rowe’s cousin Nashonie Chang. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Daniel Rowe?

Daniel Rowe was a very talented boy who was from Georgia. Recently he completed his freshman year at Kennesaw State University. The drowning happened when he was on a summer vacation. Chang stated God is definitely a God that’s good God. We will never understand why, but we are just so thankful that we had 18 years with him.” He described Rowe as somebody who has been always willing to assist others and stated he was a ” sweet pitying, loving, caring” person. You are on the right page for more information about news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, after the tragic accident, the college student has been pronounced brain dead after he suffered disturbing brain injuries on 3 July, Rowe passed away after yielding to his wounded and his death was ruled an accidental drowning. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.