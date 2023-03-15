Who Was Danny Lemoi? Believers Deny Ivermectin Killed Ivermectin Influencer

A popular Influencer and social media personality, Danny Lemoi who was currently in the headlines known for taking a daily dose of veterinary ivermectin and promoting the drug as a cure-oil, has sadly passed away at a young age. Many people know the name, Danny Lemoi, has become a topic of discussion on the Internet after he died. According to the sources, many of his followers now sharing their concerns over the side effects of Ivermectin – a medication used to treat parasitic diseases in animals. So, let’s find out what was the reason behind his sudden passing and how did it happen.

Let us tell you that Danny Lemoi gained massive popularity in 2021 when he started to promote Ivermectin as an alternative treatment to COVID-19. Along with this, the sources say that the influencer had been taking a daily dose of the veterinary version of the drug for years, which became a reason for his death. We would like to tell our readers that The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved the use of the drug for treating COVID.

Who Was Danny Lemoi?

He was the man from Rhode Island who created one of the largest Telegram channels dedicated to promoting the use of drugs at the time of the pandemic. By using the channel, Danny shared the instruction with his followers on how to use Ivermectin, even encouraging parents to use this drug on their children.

According to the sources, Danny was found dead on Friday, March 3, 2023. The news of his death was confirmed by his family via an online obituary, which didn’t provide the cause of his death other than stating he “passed away unexpectedly”. Before this mishappening, he was a heavy-duty equipment operator and was survived by his mother, brother, and father.

The administrators of Lemoi’s Telegram channel declared the news in which they claimed that he suffered from an enlarged heart. Despite this claim, there is no clue could Danny’s passing. Since the news of his death was confirmed, his followers and known ones are paying tributes to him and offering their deep sorrow to his family members who are going through a difficult time. A Facebook post reads,” This past week the patriot community suffered a TREMENDOUS loss, we lost one of our own suddenly & unexpectedly. Danny from Dirt Road Discussions”. He will be always remembered by his loved ones. Keep him in your thoughts and prayers.