Who was Dario Acquaroli? Mountain Bike Champion Passed Away Due to Heart attack

The legendary Italian mountain bike champion passed away on April 9, 2023. And he was just 48 years old. Dario was many things to many people, and one of the best to ever ride a bike. Dario Acquaroli, one of the pillars of Italian mountain biking and beyond, has died. Dario Acquaroli, born March 10, 1975, in Bergamo, Italy, was one of the pioneers of MTB in Italy. World champion in the Under 23 category (1996) ahead of Cadel Evans. He was also the Junior World Champion in 1993 in Metabeef. Acquaroli paddled until 2008 before becoming the DS of Synthesi Larm. He later worked for Vittoria before landing in Merida, Italy, where he became marketing manager in 2021.

Tributes pour to Dario Acquaroli’s death on social media. There are so many fans who knew Dario Acquaroli as a 2x World Champion, 2x European Champion, and 5x Italian Champion. However, if you were lucky enough to know him as a person, you quickly realized that these results were nothing compared to the person he was. Through the years, we traveled the world together, riding bikes and laughing a lot along the way. Despite his achievements, he always remained humble and was constantly supportive of those around him.

Who was Dario Acquaroli?

When COVID hit Italy, he used his fame to organize a fundraiser to benefit the less fortunate, donating his previous world championship-winning bike to the cause. Dario was many things to many people, and one of the best to ever ride a bike. When the cameras turned off, and the race was over, he was a brother to me.

His hunger for the sport led him to become a world champion, a feat only a few can achieve. It is devastating to hear of the loss of someone who was so passionate and dedicated to his craft. Acquaroli’s health may have been a contributing factor in his sudden death, although the cause has not yet been confirmed. A mix of rescue teams, including Alpine Rescue, rushed to the scene, where he was found by cyclists on a mule track from Cespedosio to the village. He was a good-hearted person. That is why he has so many fans who miss him after his death.