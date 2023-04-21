Who Was Dave Wilcox? Hall of Famer LB Dave Wilcox Passed Away at 80, Obituary

Today we are going to share the bad news that Hall of Famer LB Dave Wilcox dies. This news is viral on all social media and all news channels. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this case. Hall of Fame linebacker Dave Wilcox, made the pro bowl seven times in his 11 seasons with San Franciso for 49 years, he died at the age of 80. The Pro Football Hall of Fame said The father of California football coach Justin Wilcon died on Wednesday. Wilcox, who is also the father of California football coach Justin Wilcox, died Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame said. Hall did not disclose the cause of death.

Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a statement, “Dave Wilcox was nicknamed ‘The Intimidator’ for his aggressive playing style, but he was a kind, humble and gracious man in all other aspects of life.” “He switched to the outside linebacker position—one of many feats that made him his forever home in Canton.”Wilcox was drafted in 1964 by the 49ers from Oregon and the Houston Oilers of the AFL. He signed with San Francisco and became one of the best and most durable linebackers in the game during his era.

Who Was Dave Wilcox?

Wilcox was known for his physical style of play, neutralizing tight ends at the line of scrimmage, but also accomplished in coverage with 14 career interceptions. Wilcox missed only one game during his 11-year career, was selected as a first-team All-Pro in 1971 and 1972, and a second-team selection in 1967. He was a key part of the defense in San Francisco that helped the 49ers reach the NFC title game in 1970 and ’71 before losing to Dallas both times. Wilcox was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

The public is very shocked when they heard this news because this is his unexpected death.