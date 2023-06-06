Who Was Davenport Jermilyn Gardner? Missing Student Found Dead, Obituary

In this article, we will share a piece of news that has come out. Jermilyn Gardner’s obituary has already been released following his tragic death on June 3, 2023. Let’s find out more about the young boy. Jermilyn Gardner was a young boy aged 16 whose name first came into the media after the news of his missing was reported. Gardner was a family man, and recently, an update has been given about the boy. The police department has revealed that Gardner was found dead at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf on Saturday evening. The shocking announcement came as a shock to his family and friends.

Jermilyn Gardner was a 16-year-old boy from the United States of America. He was attending Davenport West High School and was an athletic guy. Furthermore, Gardner played basketball and was in his senior year. Moreover, Jermilyn was considered one of the most important players in his team as he helped them to take home some titles. Tributes and condolence messages for the devasted family are pouring on various social media handles. Also, people are concerned about his actual death cause which has been described. Davenport’s Jermailyn Gardner obituary is among people’s search as the young boy recently passed away.

Who Was Davenport Jermilyn Gardner?

Reportedly, Gardner went missing for two hours in the pond and was later discovered. So, everyone close to Garnder is paying tribute to him as he has a good relationship with many people. Jermilyn Gardner’s death cause is related to drowning, as the missing student disappeared for two hours on Saturday while swimming in the pond. On June 3, 2023, Bettendorf emergency personnel responded to some 911 calls shortly before 6:30 pm saying that a person was drowning while swimming in the pond. Following that, the Bettendorf Fire Department and Bettendorf Police launched a boat to aid in the search for the missing teenager.

Two hours after disappearing, the officials were able to find the boy at 8:27 pm. Unfortunately, the missing person was found deceased. Furthermore, the investigation regarding this case is going on, and the police department will give more updates soon. The family is requesting privacy during this time of grief.