Who Was David Spatz? Local Radio Broadcaster and Journalist David Spatz Dies at 71

David Spatz has passed away recently at the age of 71. He was a longtime contributor to the regional media in Atlantic City. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday.

David Spatz was a news director for Longport Media and News Talk 1400 WOND. The widely known man from Linwood was active in local media since the 1970s and covered many major stories, chiefly around casino gaming. He was an Emmy Award-winning host and co-producer of the regional television entertainment series,” Curtain Call”. Most recently he was the host of the news talk stations and also he did a lot of reporting for The Press on the casino entertainment sector. He was a very famous personality who covered celebrities interview and entertainment news. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Who Was David Spatz?

According to the report, David Spatz who was Atlantic City broadcaster and journalist is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath on 23 January 2023, Monday. His demise has been confirmed by Wand’s AC Mike Lopez. Since his passing news has come on social media platforms lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death and now they want to know about his cause of death. But currently, there is no information regarding his cause of death as it has been not revealed yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

David was a great professional in whatever he laid his pen or voice. He was a very successful person who earned huge respect due to his best work.